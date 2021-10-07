Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,997 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.4% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.82.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $788.01. 324,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,586,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $731.33 and a 200 day moving average of $679.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

