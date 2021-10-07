Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 1,180,406 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 6,096.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180,406 shares during the period. The Macerich accounts for about 0.4% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.56% of The Macerich worth $21,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 36.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after acquiring an additional 915,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 35.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,782 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 30.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in The Macerich by 40.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the second quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.69. 37,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock worth $446,788. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

