Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,975. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.79 and a 1-year high of $168.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.08. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

