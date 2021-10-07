Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,354,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,400 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 13.7% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $775,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,661,913 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.