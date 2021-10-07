Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 160,400 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,400 shares during the period. WideOpenWest comprises about 0.5% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned 1.68% of WideOpenWest worth $30,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $19.68. 761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,705. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

