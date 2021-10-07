Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 11,514 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,965 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $570.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

