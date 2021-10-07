Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 17,592 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.04% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $55,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

PRF stock opened at $161.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.86. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $111.29 and a 52 week high of $165.27.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.