Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 180,793 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 368.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,793 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.40% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $24,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $105.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.02 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

