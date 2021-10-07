Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,815 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $58,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,442,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $485.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $493.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $341.80 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

