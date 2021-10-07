Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total transaction of $6,714,501.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,747.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,801.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,544.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,436.00 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

