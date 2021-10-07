Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 3,203 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after buying an additional 784,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,898,000 after buying an additional 451,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after buying an additional 381,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $166,477,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $575.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $226.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

