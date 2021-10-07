Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $325.19 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $212.45 and a 52 week high of $345.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.51. The firm has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

