Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $56,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $275.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 776,478 shares of company stock worth $198,468,755. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

