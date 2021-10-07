Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,615 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.47% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $46,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,690,000 after acquiring an additional 259,093 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after acquiring an additional 150,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $132.35 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

