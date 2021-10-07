Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 11,368 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $34,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $173.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

