Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 35,969 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,969 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $39,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

