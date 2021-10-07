Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,068,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,659,000 after purchasing an additional 166,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

