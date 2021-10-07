NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Price Target Raised to $2.20 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $1.90 to $2.20 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 280.62% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NBY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 92,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,678. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.76.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.04% and a negative net margin of 104.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

