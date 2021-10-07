Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.25.

NYSE NUE opened at $95.99 on Thursday. Nucor has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

