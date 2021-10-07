NuShares (NSR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,416.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 145.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $946,722.44 and approximately $2,416.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00023585 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,166,450,156 coins and its circulating supply is 5,861,981,020 coins. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

