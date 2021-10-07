NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on NS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,628,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,357,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,066 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,280,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NS opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

