Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,081 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.81% of Nutrien worth $305,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,824,000 after buying an additional 1,510,297 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 518.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

NYSE NTR traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $69.77. 107,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

