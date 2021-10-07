Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.77.
Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $68.59. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $67,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 96.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
