Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $68.59. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $67,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 96.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.