Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 5%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.21. 282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 219,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.