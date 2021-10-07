Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Down 25.5% in September

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NNY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,188. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 2,248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 229,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 219,272 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 213,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 57,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

