Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Down 25.5% in September

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NNY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,188. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
