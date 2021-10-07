NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.55

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 389626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.

NVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$187.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

