Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.11. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 36,760 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $168.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

