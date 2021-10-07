Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.11. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 36,760 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $168.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
