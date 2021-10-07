Oasis Network Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $263.71 million and $59.77 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

