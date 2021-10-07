Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 8.3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 14.72 and last traded at 14.62. 258,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,744,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTLY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 16.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $143,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

