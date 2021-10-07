Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,481.67 ($32.42).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

In other Ocado Group news, insider Luke Jensen bought 11,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Also, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, for a total transaction of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Insiders have acquired a total of 17,018 shares of company stock worth $29,911,080 in the last ninety days.

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,683 ($21.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £12.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,845.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,938.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,620.50 ($21.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,888 ($37.73).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.