Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Ocean Outdoor Limited (LON:OOUT) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.40 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 82,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.55 ($0.11).

OOUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ocean Outdoor from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.38.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

