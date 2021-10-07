Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $999.80

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 999.80 ($13.06) and traded as low as GBX 970 ($12.67). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 978 ($12.78), with a volume of 9,773 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,017.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 999.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £346.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

