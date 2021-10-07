OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.31

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.31 and traded as low as C$2.17. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.24, with a volume of 487,468 shares traded.
OGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.93.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.31.
In related news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,000.
About OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
