OctoFi (OCTO) Price Reaches $7.01 on Exchanges

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $7.01 or 0.00013031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $21,213.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00049060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.91 or 0.00224872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00103107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012203 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.