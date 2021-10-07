Odyssey (OCN) Trading Up 15.5% Over Last Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00050216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.26 or 0.00233452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00103912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.