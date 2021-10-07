Ofer Segev Sells 1,500 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $92,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $61.95. 590,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,281,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

