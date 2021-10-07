Offshift (XFT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38,933.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00004327 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $8.66 million and $38,933.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,917.02 or 1.00093897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00066662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00053603 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005031 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.49 or 0.00533703 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004782 BTC.

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

