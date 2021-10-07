OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) Stock Price Up 2.4%

OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 724,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 484,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

OI S A/S Company Profile (NYSE:OIBR.C)

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

