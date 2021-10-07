Oikos Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $6,469.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oikos has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 193,042,430 coins and its circulating supply is 182,907,720 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

