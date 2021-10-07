Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $145.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.57. 54,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,608. The firm has a market cap of $403.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Oil States International in the second quarter worth $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 82.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the first quarter valued at $528,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

