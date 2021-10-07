Oilex (LON:OEX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Oilex Ltd (LON:OEX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Oilex shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 85,243,171 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £14.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

About Oilex (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field covering an area of 161 square kilometres located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company also holds an agreement to acquire a 100% participating interest in the Doyle-Peel licence (P2446) in the East Irish Sea.

