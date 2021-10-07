Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Position Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,560 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 67,853 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 176,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

ORI opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

