Oliver Christian Bennett Sells 3,615 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $20,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oliver Christian Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of Sientra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.83. 520,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,966. The company has a market cap of $338.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. Sientra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%. Analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 1,287.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 2,449,948 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,926,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,419,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 74.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

