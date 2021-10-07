Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other OLO news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $710,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,549 shares of company stock valued at $8,441,942 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLO traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,189. OLO has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that OLO will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

