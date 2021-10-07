Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.76. 1,534,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,900. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,095,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

