OMG Network (OMG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.38 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. OMG Network has a market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $1.38 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.09 or 0.00027866 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00329421 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

