Omni (OMNI) Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Omni has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.21 or 0.00005958 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $285.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.28 or 0.00329088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,274 coins and its circulating supply is 562,958 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

