Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.20% of Omnicom Group worth $34,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $75.24 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

