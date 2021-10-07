ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,473 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.00. 240,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256,841. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

