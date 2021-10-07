OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,606 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 253.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter worth about $271,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFT opened at $3.69 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. Equities analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCFT. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

